Canada

Man in 60s killed while trying to cross Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
A man in his 60s was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto earlier this week, police say.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the westbound lanes of the highway, west of the Humber River.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing the highway from the north side to the south side when he was hit by a black BMW in the left lane.

The man died at the scene.

It’s not clear why the man was on the highway. The investigation is ongoing.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

