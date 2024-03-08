Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead, one arrested after exchange of gunfire with OPP in Greater Sudbury: SIU

By Nathan Denette The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog says one man is dead and another has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Ontario Provincial Police northeast of Greater Sudbury.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating an “OPP-involved shooting” but did not immediately say whether the man who died was shot by police.

OPP says officers were in pursuit of a vehicle around 5 p.m. Thursday after it fled a traffic stop in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

SIU says there was “an exchange of gunfire” in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road, about 100 kilometres south of the traffic stop.

OPP issued a shelter-in-place order in the area Thursday night, citing an investigation involving a suspect they described as around 30 years old and “armed and dangerous.” The order was lifted shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

SIU is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices