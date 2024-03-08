One dead, one arrested after exchange of gunfire with OPP in Greater Sudbury: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says one man is dead and another has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Ontario Provincial Police northeast of Greater Sudbury.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating an “OPP-involved shooting” but did not immediately say whether the man who died was shot by police.

OPP says officers were in pursuit of a vehicle around 5 p.m. Thursday after it fled a traffic stop in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

SIU says there was “an exchange of gunfire” in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road, about 100 kilometres south of the traffic stop.

OPP issued a shelter-in-place order in the area Thursday night, citing an investigation involving a suspect they described as around 30 years old and “armed and dangerous.” The order was lifted shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday.

SIU is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 North in Temagami to #Hwy11 at Moose Lake Rd North: roadway closed due to ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area.^ks — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) March 8, 2024

Situation has resolved. Residents no longer required to shelter in place. — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) March 8, 2024

