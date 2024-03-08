Menu

Crime

Shocking video shows tow truck set ablaze in Richmond Hill with driver inside

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows tow truck set ablaze in Richmond Hill'
Video shows tow truck set ablaze in Richmond Hill
WATCH ABOVE: Shocking video released by police shows the moment a tow truck was set ablaze in Richmond Hill early Thursday, all while the driver was still inside. Police said the driver escaped without injury. Two suspects are now wanted.
Shocking video released by police shows the moment a tow truck was set ablaze in Richmond Hill, all while the driver was still in the vehicle.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a plaza in the Leslie Street-Major Mackenzie Drive East area at around 5 a.m. on Thursday for a fire.

Officers found a tow truck fully engulfed in flames.

Police said the truck was occupied at the time, but the driver was able to exit without injury.

Surveillance video released by investigators appears to show two suspects approaching the truck. One suspect appears to be holding one canister, while the other has two.

Liquid is then poured on the tow truck and it is then seen engulfed in flames. The suspects are seen running to a vehicle, which then drives away.

Story continues below advertisement

A truck parked next to the vehicle on fire then drives out of the parking spot and a person in the burning tow truck exits through the driver door.

The truck that was parked next to it was also doused in liquid but did not ignite, police said.

The fire reportedly spread and caused damage to a business.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police are now looking for two suspects who they said were wearing dark clothing and arrived in a blue four-door sedan.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Tow truck turf wars heating up again in GTA?'
Tow truck turf wars heating up again in GTA?
