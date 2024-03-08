Modular cabins for homeless in Peterborough, Ont. to cost $1.9M annually: report

Send this page to someone via email

Modular cabins installed in Peterborough, Ont., for people experiencing homelessness cost the city more than $2.4 million and could cost an additional $1.9 million annually to operate, a city staff report says.

Peterborough city council will receive a staff report on Monday outlining the expenses and progress to date for the 50 modular bridge housing units that opened in late November 2023 after being approved in May 2023. The units replaced a tent encampment at the Rehill Parking lot on Wolfe Street near the downtown core.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough operates the units on a 24/7 basis as a contracted third-party agency. The gated setting also offers a bathroom unit, 24/7 security guards, indoor community space with a kitchenette (with daily dinners) and laundry.

The site is being managed by Finally a Home, a development subsidiary of the Peterborough Housing Corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

A report by Sheldon Laidman, the city’s commissioner of community services, says there have been “promising early successes” within the first 10 weeks of the two-year project as 49 of 50 people offered a cabin moved in.

During tour on March 4, media were informed that 47 out of the 50 cabins are currently occupied with the other three unavailable while a service hub is being constructed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Laidman notes there have been “minimal issues,” with only four emergency service calls, and that individuals have “quickly adapted” to their new homes, showing “positive mental and physical improvements” within days. All individuals in the cabins had been experiencing homelessness within the city.

To date six individuals have been evicted from a cabin due to infractions, the Elizabeth Fry Society reported. The site does not permit overnight guests.

“There is zero tolerance when it comes to violence, so that would be a reason that somebody would be evicted,” said Claire Belding, Elizabeth Fry Society’s client services manager. “We meet everybody where they’re at. We do absolutely everything in our power to ensure people do not get evicted.”

Laidman says reviews with a neighbourhood liaison committee have also reflected “an observable positive change” in a cleaner and quieter area around Wolfe Street area.

“This remarkable 98 per cent move-in rate surpasses the typical range of 40-60 per cent move-in rates that are often seen in transitional housing programs,” Laidman states. “This may be attributed to the careful selection process of individuals, the outreach teams’ efforts in building relationships prior to move-in, the modular community’s location, and key features of the site.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the financial side, the project has “stayed within” the $2.5 million in annual funding from Ontario’s Homelessness Prevention Program, which is being provided for three years and ending in March 2026.

The costs associated with the modular bridge housing include construction costs totalling $2,447,788 consisting of:

Modular cabins, including a washroom: $1,340,688 — or approximately $26,813 per cabin

Site preparedness: $821,726

Setup of the 50 cabins: $65,199

210 Wolfe Street building modifications: $220,165

The annual operating costs are estimated to be $1,959,003 and include:

Bridge program administration and supports: $855,741

Security: $638,821

Property management: $48,850

Meal program: $177,253

Repairs, maintenance and waste disposal: $159,488

Rent on 210 Wolfe Street: $124,458

City operating costs: $150,000

Insurance: $28,367

Neighbourhood liaison : $16,026

Rental revenue: -$240,000 (individuals pay their Ontario Works/Ontario Disability Support Program shelter allowance or a rent-geared-to-income.)

The report also recommends that city council recommend that staff formulate future plans for the modular bridge housing community beyond November 2025.

“While there are some risks to the success of the project, the Modular Bridge Housing Community is an opportunity for some people who are unable to access alternative forms of shelter to stabilize and move towards more appropriate housing as it becomes available,” Laidman says.

Advertisement