Traffic

Racks of uniform linens fall out of truck on Highway 401 near DVP/404

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
Racks and crates of clothing, linens across Highway 401 in Toronto after a truck lost its load on March 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Racks and crates of clothing, linens across Highway 401 in Toronto after a truck lost its load on March 8, 2024. OPP / X
The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 in Toronto is closed after a transport truck lost its load.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said racks of uniform linens rolled out of the back of a transport truck on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to the DVP & Highway 404.

That area is closed while crews work to clean up the cargo. Video from the scene shows several racks of clothing strewn across the roadway.

“The door opened up, crashed through the back and ended up down on the ground,” Schmidt said.

OPP said the driver has been charged with having an insecure load.

Delays in the area are expected as the cleanup continues, OPP said.

It is unclear if any cars were damaged.

There is no word on when the area will reopen.

