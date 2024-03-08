Racks of uniform linens fall out of truck on Highway 401 near DVP/404

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 in Toronto is closed after a transport truck lost its load.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said racks of uniform linens rolled out of the back of a transport truck on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to the DVP & Highway 404.

That area is closed while crews work to clean up the cargo. Video from the scene shows several racks of clothing strewn across the roadway.

“The door opened up, crashed through the back and ended up down on the ground,” Schmidt said.

OPP said the driver has been charged with having an insecure load.

Delays in the area are expected as the cleanup continues, OPP said.

It is unclear if any cars were damaged.

There is no word on when the area will reopen.

Uniform linen racks rolled out the back of a transport truck.

Ramp to #Hwy401/DVP closed for clean-up/investigation. Driver charged with having an insecure load, expect delays. ^ks pic.twitter.com/jV0thjppZ2 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2024

Ramp closure: EB #Hwy401 at Hwy404/DVP. Tractor trailer lost part of its cargo. Cleanup underway. Updates to follow. ^ks pic.twitter.com/jvxOeXkd5e — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2024