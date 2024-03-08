Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 8

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Global News Morning Saskatoon Chris Carr Chantal Wagner View image in full screen
Here's a look back at who was on 'Global News Morning Saskatoon' for Friday, March 8. Global News
Antiques and collectables, empowering women in the workforce, and the Saskatoon Blades’ jersey number retirement.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Collector’s Show highlights antiques and collectables

Ian Weimer, president of the Saskatoon Gun Club, said hundreds of vendors will be setting up shop at the Saskatoon Collector’s Show.

Weimer showcased some of his own coins, cards and glassware.

The show takes place at Prairieland Park Friday and Saturday.

Saskatoon Collector’s Show highlights antiques and collectables

Dress for Success Saskatoon aims for economic independence for women

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Tania Friesen and Christina Carss spoke about how Dress for Success looks to empower women.

Carss said through their suiting service women will get professional attire, but also the confidence to take on their job or interview.

Friesen said they will be holding a gala on March 14 to fundraise at The Avenue Room.

Dress for Success Saskatoon aims for economic independence for women

Saskatoon Blades celebrate Frank Banham’s jersey retirement

Frank Banham holds the record as the Saskatoon Blades‘ all-time franchise point leader.

The Blades will be retiring his jersey number 39 on Saturday.

Banham said it’s great to be back in Saskatoon, saying he has many fond memories.

Saskatoon Blades celebrate Frank Banham’s jersey retirement

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 8.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 8
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

