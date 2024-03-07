Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second person in alleged Pokémon card theft turns herself in, police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 7, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Guelph police made another arrest in connection to the theft of Pokemon cards. View image in full screen
Guelph police made another arrest in connection to the theft of Pokemon cards. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another arrest has been made in connection with the theft of Pokémon cards from a business in Guelph, Ont.

Two people were seen leaving a store on Stone Road West on Feb. 9 with around $600 in Pokémon trading cards inside a shopping bag.

Investigators say staff at the store followed the pair to their vehicle after seeing them leave without paying for the cards.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say one of them dropped their cellphone as they were running to the vehicle. Both managed to flee with the cards.

Investigators say a 36-year-old woman from Kitchener surrendered to police earlier this week.

The other suspect, a 35-year-old man from Ajax, turned himself in on Feb 27.

Both are facing charges.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pokémon, Magic cards stolen during string of comic book store robberies in Edmonton'
Pokémon, Magic cards stolen during string of comic book store robberies in Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices