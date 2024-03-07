Second person in alleged Pokémon card theft turns herself in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Another arrest has been made in connection with the theft of Pokémon cards from a business in Guelph, Ont.

Two people were seen leaving a store on Stone Road West on Feb. 9 with around $600 in Pokémon trading cards inside a shopping bag.

Investigators say staff at the store followed the pair to their vehicle after seeing them leave without paying for the cards.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say one of them dropped their cellphone as they were running to the vehicle. Both managed to flee with the cards.

Investigators say a 36-year-old woman from Kitchener surrendered to police earlier this week.

The other suspect, a 35-year-old man from Ajax, turned himself in on Feb 27.

Both are facing charges.

Story continues below advertisement