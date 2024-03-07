Police issue warning about door-to-door scam in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan have issued a warning about a door-to-door business that’s allegedly scamming area residents.

According to the RCMP, multiple people in Lake Country and neighbouring communities have been approached by a business where the suspect provides a quote at a reduced rate.

“The homeowner agrees to provide a portion of the money upfront,” said police. “The fraudster does not complete the job and goes on to another victim.”

Police say once a contract has been agreed upon, it often becomes a civil issue and may not be criminal.

“This leaves the home or business owner to take civil action against someone they don’t know and a company that truly doesn’t exist,” RCMP said.

“Please exercise caution when approached by anyone offering a service or product where money is exchanged before the contract is fulfilled.”

They added that uninvited businesses that operate door-to-door are required to provide contracts for their services and products and that those contracts are regulated by Consumer Protection BC.

The RCMP have more information about door-to-door business scams that’s available online.