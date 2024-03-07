Menu

Crime

Police issue warning about door-to-door scam in Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Better Business Bureau releases report on top scams in 2023'
Better Business Bureau releases report on top scams in 2023
The Better Business Bureau in Manitoba has released its annual 'Canadian Risk Report', including the top 10 riskiest scams reported in 2023. Stefanie Lasuik explains what they found, and shares prevention tips for Manitobans.
Police in the Central Okanagan have issued a warning about a door-to-door business that’s allegedly scamming area residents.

According to the RCMP, multiple people in Lake Country and neighbouring communities have been approached by a business where the suspect provides a quote at a reduced rate.

“The homeowner agrees to provide a portion of the money upfront,” said police. “The fraudster does not complete the job and goes on to another victim.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars'
Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars

Police say once a contract has been agreed upon, it often becomes a civil issue and may not be criminal.

“This leaves the home or business owner to take civil action against someone they don’t know and a company that truly doesn’t exist,” RCMP said.

“Please exercise caution when approached by anyone offering a service or product where money is exchanged before the contract is fulfilled.”

They added that uninvited businesses that operate door-to-door are required to provide contracts for their services and products and that those contracts are regulated by Consumer Protection BC.

The RCMP have more information about door-to-door business scams that’s available online.

Click to play video: 'Fraud Prevention Month: ways to stay safe online'
Fraud Prevention Month: ways to stay safe online
