How a Montreal housing program is helping Indigenous women rebuild

A first-of-its-kind residence for Indigenous women is $1 million richer thanks to a grant from TD Bank. The money will help fund a second-stage housing program that opened its doors last fall.

Miyoskamin, a Cree word, means “ground-breaking” in English — which is exactly what this special housing project is. The unique second-stage residence in Montreal’s Little Burgundy is a fresh start for Indigenous women and their children.

“The women walk into the apartments and they look around and they cry,” said Na’kuset, the executive director for the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.

“They can’t believe how beautiful they are. That is something that really raises their spirits. They feel like they have a second chance.”

The facility includes 23 units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, all fully furnished. Residents also have access to a common room, a terrace and a community kitchen. Women who qualify can stay up to five years and only pay 25 per cent of their income.

“It takes time,” said the centre’s director, Larissa States. “If you want someone to finish school, a degree or certificate, it takes a minimum one year, if not two to three years.”

States has seen first-hand the barriers Indigenous women face when looking for permanent shelter.

“We could not find safe, affordable housing for the women, especially for the women with children,” she added.

All the residents have gone through rehabilitation; at Miyoskamin they now have autonomy.

“They are able to live in their own apartment, are happy to live in their own apartment and to have that space but still need or want support from workers and from the staff that are here,” States said.

The centre is also home to Saralikitaaq, a social pediatric clinic; a family lawyer; inter-generational trauma counsellors and empowerment workers.

“They’ve experienced injustice, they’ve experienced judgment and so they don’t know who they can trust and they don’t know how much to share and they need some help,” said Saralikitaaq co-ordinator Jennifer Lee, who believes the centre is a special community.

“It really does take a village to raise a child and I feel like that encapsulates what social pediatrics is.”

TD’s $1-million grant will help with operational costs and hiring more staff where needed.