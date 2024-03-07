Canada’s national women’s hockey team to take on Finland in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s national women’s hockey team is coming to Kingston.

The national squad will square off against Finland at Slush Puppie Place on March 30 in a warm-up to the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Utica, New York.

“Partnering with Hockey Canada to host a Women’s World pre-tournament game in Kingston is not just about the game. It’s about celebrating the best in women’s hockey,” Kingston Frontenacs’ president and governor Doug Springer said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to the community coming together and supporting the finest women athletes in the sport.”

The Women’s World Championship runs from April 3-14 and will see 10 teams compete in 29 games.

The Canadian women have brought home two gold medals and a silver in the last three world championships.

Tickets for the pre-tournament game in Kingston go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.