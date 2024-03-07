Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s national women’s hockey team to take on Finland in Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s national women’s hockey team is coming to Kingston.

The national squad will square off against Finland at Slush Puppie Place on March 30 in a warm-up to the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Utica, New York.

“Partnering with Hockey Canada to host a Women’s World pre-tournament game in Kingston is not just about the game. It’s about celebrating the best in women’s hockey,” Kingston Frontenacs’ president and governor Doug Springer said in a statement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re looking forward to the community coming together and supporting the finest women athletes in the sport.”

Trending Now

The Women’s World Championship runs from April 3-14 and will see 10 teams compete in 29 games.

The Canadian women have brought home two gold medals and a silver in the last three world championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the pre-tournament game in Kingston go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices