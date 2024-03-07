Charges laid after multiple sexual assaults at Calgary used car dealership

A 40-year-old Calgary man faces nine sexual assault and harassment charges after he allegedly used online marketplaces to sell cars and sexually assault victims during in-person viewings.

According to police, the first incident happened on Aug. 29, 2023, when a woman used an online marketplace to search for a car and set up a test drive. After making arrangements to view a car, she met with a man at a used car lot at 733 41 Avenue N.E.

“During the interaction, the man made numerous unwanted sexual advances toward the woman, all of which were denied. An hour after the victim purchased and took possession of the car, it failed to operate,” Calgary police said in a statement Thursday.

“The next day, Aug. 30, 2023, the victim returned to the car lot to demand a refund. The suspect again made unwanted sexual advances, this time physically forcing himself onto the victim.” They added.

Another victim told police that on Oct. 27, 2023, she responded to an online ad and went to see a car at the same used lot located at 733 41 Avenue N.E. She says while she was looking at the car a man made several unwanted sexual advances she denied and the day after buying the used car it stopped working.

Sayad Arafath Ruzdiana, 40, who also goes by “Sam” and “Michael,” a Calgary resident, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of harassing communication and six counts under the Consumer Protection Act. Ruzdiana is slated to appear in court on April 10.

“Situations like this are incredibly difficult experiences for victims. Not only are they sexually assaulted, but they are placed in a position where they are re-victimized by needing to re-engage the perpetrator,” says Acting Inspector Vince Hancott.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference Case # CA23387099 and CA24013768/4663.