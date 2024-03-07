Chess tournament likely to stay in Toronto after visa panic resolved

A chess-tastrophe appears to be avoided as an international chess tournament seems on track to continue in Toronto despite visa delays that threatened a move elsewhere.

The International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) Candidates Tournament is set to take place in Toronto from April 3-22, the first time Canada hosts the event.

It almost seemed it would be moved from Canada to Spain due to many players not receiving their visas. On March 1, FIDE made an “urgent visa appeal” on X to the Canadian government for visas to be approved, saying they had “grave concerns” it would not be done on time.

On Thursday, it appears those appeals have been answered. FIDE said on X that all players and key members of their teams have received their visa approvals and can now submit their passports.

FIDE said it is a “good sign” the tournament will continue in Toronto.

Update on the visa situation for the 2024 Candidates: Since our appeal on Friday, we've received a positive response from Canadian Immigration Authorities. All players and key members of the organizing team have received their visa approvals and notifications to submit their… pic.twitter.com/cU1d6q9iCP — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 7, 2024

Players in the tournament include those from India and Russia, countries that have had strained relations with Canada.

Canadian Chess Federation president Vladimir Drkulec said Thursday on Chess.com that he can “start sleeping on a normal schedule again” after the news and that there was “no political signal” explaining the delays.

“Some people have mistakes in their application. Some applied late. There is no rhyme or reason, as sometimes the last person applying was one of the first to get the visa,” he wrote. “Nothing to see here. The Canadian government has been responsive… No nationality is being signalled. We are in the endgame here.”

He said the last player will likely get their visa either on Friday or Saturday.