Edmonton Oilers acquire defenceman Troy Stecher from Arizona Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers added depth to the team’s blueline on Thursday by acquiring defenceman Troy Stecher one day ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline.

In a social media post that appeared at noon on the club’s X account — formerly Twitter — the Oilers provided details about the deal to bring the 29-year-old veteran to Alberta’s capital.

The Oilers traded a fourth round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft to the Arizona Coyotes for Stecher and a seventh round draft pick in this summer’s draft.

View image in full screen Arizona Coyotes defenceman Troy Stecher skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes won 2-0. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Stecher, who hails from British Columbia, has previously played for the Calgary Flames, the Los Angeles Kings, the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Story continues below advertisement

In 487 career regular-season games in the NHL, he has scored 19 goals and accumulated 108 points.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The trade was announced one day after the Oilers confirmed they had acquired prized centreman Adam Henrique and forward Sam Carrick via a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.