Oilers bolster forward lines with acquisition of Henrique, Carrick from Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers bolstered their forward lines on Wednesday, acquiring centres Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

In the deal that also involves the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Ducks get a first-round pick in 2024 from the Oilers and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Lightning.

The Ducks retain 50 per cent of both players’ salaries. Edmonton sent a conditional fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for goaltender Ty Taylor and another 25 per cent of Henrique’s salary. The Oilers also receive Anaheim’s seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Henrique’s salary this season is US$5.825 million, Carrick’s is $850,000.

Both forwards are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Henrique has 18 goals and 24 assists in 60 games this season. He has 257 goals and 264 assists over 890 career games with New Jersey and Anaheim.

Carrick, 32, has eight goals and three assists in 61 games this campaign and 26 goals and 22 assists in 224 career games with Toronto and Anaheim.

The moves come a day after the Oilers placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers.

The surging Oilers had won five straight games and were in second in the Pacific Division at 38-20-2 entering Wednesday.

The Ducks were second-last in the Pacific at 22-36-3.