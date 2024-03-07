Regina to see new, improved aquatic centre heated by geothermal energy

Regina will see a new and more energy-efficient indoor aquatics facility heated by geothermal energy. It will replace and enhance the Lawson Aquatic Centre with a geothermal heating facility.

“We grow and we thrive when we are able to invest in infrastructure like this,” Premier Scott Moe said. “There’s been anticipation in Regina for some time about the need for a new facility to replace the Lawson Centre and to build a facility that is going to serve decades to come.”

This facility will see joint funding from the federal and provincial governments as well as the City of Regina of more than $128.1 million.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This is not just an aquatic centre, it’s a commitment to the next generation,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “You should not have to leave this city to enjoy world-class infrastructure…. We can have facilities that bring people together. All ages, all abilities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new space will have modern community spaces, amenities and change rooms to ensure it is multi-functional, inclusive, accessible and sustainable.

Ranjith Narayanasamy, the president and CEO of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), said Saskatchewan is an energy innovation hub and the collaborated partners are in the stage of implementation.

“This kind of collaboration is important,” he said. “We have the government of Saskatchewan, we have the federal government, we have the City of Regina, and we have University of Regina researchers who are looking at geothermal for many years…. You wouldn’t find a better collaboration than this. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The collaborating team members said this clean energy technology will support a greener community, which supports Regina’s goal of being net zero by 2050.

The new facility will be constructed on the Taylor Field lands behind the Lawson Centre. It isn’t known when construction will take place.