3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Pickering

Durham regional police say three people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pickering, Ont.’s north end on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near Brock Road and 9th Concession Road.

Three people were injured — two men and a woman. No information on ages was available but police said they are all adults.

Durham paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and another was taken to a York Region hospital. They said the third person was taken to hospital but by another paramedics service.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

The area of Brock Rd and 9th Concession Road in Pickering is closed for an ongoing collision investigation. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/LLFGPnOVRa — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 7, 2024