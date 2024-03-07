3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Pickering

Durham regional police say three people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pickering, Ont.’s north end on Thursday.
Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near Brock Road and 9th Concession Road.
Three people were injured — two men and a woman. No information on ages was available but police said they are all adults.
Durham paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and another was taken to a York Region hospital. They said the third person was taken to hospital but by another paramedics service.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.
Comments