Father, son wake to find man in home, watching them sleep: Belleville police

A father and son had a scary start to the day. Police say they awoke to find a man watching them sleep in their Belleville home Thursday.

The father had been napping on the couch with his nine-year-old son, say police, when he woke up around 4 a.m. to see an unknown man standing in his living room, watching the pair sleep.

The unknown man left the home after being confronted, but police say he stuck around, lingering on the home’s porch until officers arrived.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested outside the home.

Investigators haven’t said how or why they believe the man broke into the home.

The accused has been charged.