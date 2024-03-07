Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father, son wake to find man in home, watching them sleep: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
A 37-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged after police in Belleville allege he broke into a home and watched a father and his son sleeping on a couch. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged after police in Belleville allege he broke into a home and watched a father and his son sleeping on a couch. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A father and son had a scary start to the day. Police say they awoke to find a man watching them sleep in their Belleville home Thursday.

The father had been napping on the couch with his nine-year-old son, say police, when he woke up around 4 a.m. to see an unknown man standing in his living room, watching the pair sleep.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The unknown man left the home after being confronted, but police say he stuck around, lingering on the home’s porch until officers arrived.

Trending Now

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested outside the home.

Investigators haven’t said how or why they believe the man broke into the home.

The accused has been charged.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices