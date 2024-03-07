BC man charged after exploiting a Guelph girl on social media: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service says a British Columbia man has been charged after having inappropriate contact with a girl from Guelph.

Police said they began investigating last October after an unknown man was said to be exploiting a 12-year-old for intimate photos and videos on Snapchat.

Authorities received help from the US Department of Homeland Security and got information on the man from the social media application.

Investigators said he was a student at the University of British Columbia and a BC resident. RCMP executed a search warrant at the school this week.

Guelph Police Service media coordinator Scott Tracey said to Global News in an email that this is an RCMP investigation. The man was arrested by RCMP officers, and he is scheduled to appear in a British Columbia court later in March.