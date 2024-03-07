Menu

Crime

BC man charged after exploiting a Guelph girl on social media: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 7, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
Police say a 12-year-old girl from Guelph was being exploited by a man from British Columbia for intimate photos and videos on Snapchat. The man was arrested by RCMP this week. View image in full screen
Police say a 12-year-old girl from Guelph was being exploited by a man from British Columbia for intimate photos and videos on Snapchat. The man was arrested by RCMP this week. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service says a British Columbia man has been charged after having inappropriate contact with a girl from Guelph.

Police said they began investigating last October after an unknown man was said to be exploiting a 12-year-old for intimate photos and videos on Snapchat.

Authorities received help from the US Department of Homeland Security and got information on the man from the social media application.

Investigators said he was a student at the University of British Columbia and a BC resident. RCMP executed a search warrant at the school this week.

Guelph Police Service media coordinator Scott Tracey said to Global News in an email that this is an RCMP investigation. The man was arrested by RCMP officers, and he is scheduled to appear in a British Columbia court later in March.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

