Weather

‘Hit-and-run’ storm dumps snow all over southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 9:07 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City crews working to dig Winnipeg out of March snowfall'
City crews working to dig Winnipeg out of March snowfall
Winnipeg's manager of street maintenance talks to Global News Morning about snow clearing efforts Thursday morning.
We’re only seven days into March, but according to a senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, it’s already the snowiest month southern Manitoba has seen this season, thanks to a fresh dump of snow overnight.

“It was a quick hitter, sort of like a hit-and-run,” David Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Start Thursday morning.

“It came up from North Dakota, didn’t have a lot of moisture, but (there were) a lot of dynamics in the atmosphere and it brought a lot of snow in a very short time.”

While Winnipeg saw between eight and 15 centimetres of the white stuff, Brandon got hit the hardest at 16 centimetres, with residents of the Virden and Morden areas also seeing double-digit accumulations of snow.

The storm, Phillips said, was essentially out of the province by Thursday morning, but lingering flurries and, especially, strong winds are still something to watch for.

Click to play video: 'Snow slams Winnipeg'
Snow slams Winnipeg

There is, however, something positive just over the horizon.

“We see this week coming up. … My gosh, there’s going to be almost no weather in Winnipeg and Manitoba,” he said.

“I see that sunshine coming for a whole week and no precipitation at all. We see some warming — you’re going to get a touch of spring come Sunday, and into early next week, it’s going to feel like spring has sprung.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 7'
Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 7
Phillips said all of the meteorological models seem to agree that — early snowfall aside — the month of March is looking like it’ll be drier than usual, with temperatures ranging from normal to milder than normal.

That being said, it’s not quite time to put away the shovel just yet, as winter weather often extends well into a Manitoba spring.

“I’ve always said, don’t take your snow tires off, don’t put away the snowpants until we get out of March,” he said.

“Don’t write the obituary on winter just yet.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba snowfall recap'
Manitoba snowfall recap
