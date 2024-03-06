MLA Selina Robinson quits NDP caucus amid fallout from cabinet exit, Israel comments

Send this page to someone via email

Former B.C. cabinet minister Selina Robinson is quitting the NDP caucus to sit as an independent.

The move follows Robinson’s exit from cabinet in February, amid backlash over her comment that Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land with nothing on it,” which critics called racist and Islamophobic.

In an interview Wednesday, Robinson told Global News the party’s response to the controversy was the deciding factor amid tensions with colleagues that had been growing since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“I haven’t felt supported by my caucus. My heart was breaking along every step of the way,” she said.

“There’s been, what I felt was a double standard that whenever one of my caucus colleagues said something antisemitic — intentionally or unintentionally, usually it was unintentional — an apology would suffice … This unfortunately was seen differently.”

Robinson apologized in a social media post after the controversial comments, acknowledging they were “disrespectful.”

But the government faced protests, calls to remove her from cabinet, and a ban on NDP MLAs from entering some B.C. mosques.

Days later, Premier David Eby said he had accepted Robinson’s resignation as post-secondary education minister, calling her remarks “belittling and demeaning.”

“When you hurt someone, you need to reach out and figure out how to reduce harm,” the premier told media. “The depth of work she needs to do is substantial.”

Robinson said Wednesday that she felt she was not given any choice but to step down as minister.

She added that she had asked the premier’s office if there was work she could do to try and heal divisions between the Jewish and Arab-Muslim communities, but was turned down.

“I just thought if we can’t do this important work to heal communities, then I didn’t know how I could carry on as a New Democrat,” she said, adding that she doesn’t feel supported as a Jewish woman.

Since her exit from cabinet, her constituency office has been defaced and she has reported getting death threats.

Prominent voices in the Jewish community have also criticized her ouster, alleging it showed Jewish leaders were held to different standards.

Dan Moskovitz, senior rabbi of Vancouver’s Temple Shalom, called the situation a “tragedy.”

“She has been such an incredible public servant and a dedicated member of that party for a very long time,” he told Global News.

“But there has been a breach of trust and I think more than her leaving the party, the party left her when the premier decided to make an example of her and not accept her apology and not accept her offers of how to reconcile and repair, which he has done with everyone else.”

Global News is seeking comment from the NDP.

Robinson, who has previously served as B.C. finance minister, has already announced she does not plan to run in the upcoming October provincial election.