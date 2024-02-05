Selina Robinson steps down as B.C. minister following controversial comments

Send this page to someone via email

Selina Robinson is stepping down as B.C.’s minister of advanced education, Premier David Eby announced Monday afternoon.

She will remain in the BC NDP caucus.

Eby said the government has been reaching out to the community on how to make things better. “When you hurt someone, you need to reach out and figure out how to reduce harm. The depth of work she needs to do is substantial.”

He said Robinson’s comments were “belittling and demeaning.”

Eby added it was clear the amount of work Robinson had to do was too much for her to also balance her work in the cabinet.

“What has become apparent is the scope of work, the depth of the hurt, as a result, we came to the conclusion together – she needed to step back.”

Dozens of people showed up to protest outside a BC NDP caucus retreat in Surrey on Monday morning, demanding Robinson be removed from her role, following her comments last week that Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land.”

In her initial comments, made in an online panel discussion hosted by B’nai Brith Canada, Robinson also equated the generations-long battle between Jews and Palestinians to a fight between the Tsleil-Waututh and the Squamish First Nations over land.

She apologized in a social media post, saying her comments were “disrespectful,” and that she had been referring to the land having limited natural resources.

Robinson issued another apology Monday morning, adding that she will take part in anti-Islamophobia training.

Eby said Robinson has a lot of work to do with people in different communities.

Following Eby’s announcement Monday afternoon, Robinson issued a statement, saying “This decision does not excuse my harmful comments, nor does it absolve me of the work I am committed to doing.

“While I had previously decided not to run again in the next election I remain committed to my constituents for the remainder of my term.”

