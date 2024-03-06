Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Federal government investing millions into broadband expansion in Manitoba’s north

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
The government of Canada is putting $7.5-million into expanding mobile connectivity in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
The government of Canada is putting $7.5-million into expanding mobile connectivity in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Government of Canada is investing $7.5 million into expanding mobile connectivity in northern Manitoba.

On Wednesday afternoon, the federal government announced that funds will go to Broadband Communications North for network expansion to eight First Nation communities, including Barren Lands, Poplar River and Shamattawa.

“A reliable mobile connection should be a part of everyday life, and having one means help is just a call away in case of emergency,” said Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The money will be coming out of the Universal Broadband Fund, the federal government said.

It said, “ensuring access to secure and reliable mobile connectivity for Indigenous communities is a top priority for the government, particularly in an increasingly digital world.”

Click to play video: 'New campaign teaches children the dangers of unregulated internet'
New campaign teaches children the dangers of unregulated internet
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices