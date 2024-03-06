Federal government investing millions into broadband expansion in Manitoba’s north

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Canada is investing $7.5 million into expanding mobile connectivity in northern Manitoba.

On Wednesday afternoon, the federal government announced that funds will go to Broadband Communications North for network expansion to eight First Nation communities, including Barren Lands, Poplar River and Shamattawa.

“A reliable mobile connection should be a part of everyday life, and having one means help is just a call away in case of emergency,” said Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings.

The money will be coming out of the Universal Broadband Fund, the federal government said.

It said, “ensuring access to secure and reliable mobile connectivity for Indigenous communities is a top priority for the government, particularly in an increasingly digital world.”