Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO probes Vancouver police arrest after suspect hospitalized

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is probing an arrest by Vancouver police last month during which a suspect was hospitalized.

The incident shaped up shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 29, when officers responded to a report of a man damaging vehicles in a parking lot on Alberni Street.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said there was an “interaction” between police and the suspect as they tried to arrest him.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners
Trending Now

Paramedics assessed the suspect before transport to the VPD jail, where he subsequently lost consciousness and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO said it is investigating what happened leading up to and during the incident, the extent of the man’s injuries and whether police actions played a role.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of police wrongdoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices