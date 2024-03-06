Victoria police seek man wanted Canada-wide for breaching parole

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted Canada-wide for breaching his day parole conditions.

Kenneth (Ken) Munroe, 37, is currently serving a sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a restricted firearm.

Police said he was last seen Tuesday morning in downtown Victoria.



Munroe is described as five-feet 10-inches-tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue rain jacket and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, a black hat and white sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack and travelling on a black electric scooter.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Victoria police at 250-99507654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.