Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police seek man wanted Canada-wide for breaching parole

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Anyone who sees Kenneth Munroe is asked to contact Victoria police.
Anyone who sees Kenneth Munroe is asked to contact Victoria police. Victoria police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted Canada-wide for breaching his day parole conditions.

Kenneth (Ken) Munroe, 37, is currently serving a sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a restricted firearm.

Police said he was last seen Tuesday morning in downtown Victoria.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police chief warns about gang recruitment'
Victoria police chief warns about gang recruitment
Trending Now

Munroe is described as five-feet 10-inches-tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a dark blue rain jacket and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, a black hat and white sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack and travelling on a black electric scooter.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Victoria police at 250-99507654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices