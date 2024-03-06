Menu

Economy

Winnipeg health-care workers on strike, asking for wage increases

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba unions, employers wrestling over whether replacement workers during strikes are OK'
Manitoba unions, employers wrestling over whether replacement workers during strikes are OK
WATCH: Manitoba unions are pushing for legislation against replacement workers. A new report released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says using replacement workers prolongs strikes and gives an unfair advantage to employers in bargaining. – Jan 26, 2024
In Winnipeg, 160 health-care workers and supervisors from Ten Ten Sinclair Housing Inc. are on strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Manitoba said it’s the largest health-care strike in the province since 2013 at Vista Park Lodge in Winnipeg, and was official as of midnight on Wednesday.

Gina McKay, president of CUPE Manitoba said the goal is to get the health-care workers wage increases.

“It’s been over eight years, and these members haven’t seen (increases) more than 1.75 per cent,” McKay said, adding that the average cost of living has increased 25 per cent.

Ten Ten Sinclair is a non-profit organization supporting people living with disabilities and other challenges, and receives funding from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

In an emailed statement, a WRHA spokesperson said Ten Ten Sinclair has the sole responsibility of bargaining with their employee union.

“Our hope of course is that an agreement will be reached soon,” they said, adding, “What is most important to us right now is that the clients of Ten Ten Sinclair are being cared for.”

They said Winnipeg Health Region staff with the appropriate training are being identified to fill shifts at Ten Ten Sinclair wherever possible.

Global News reached out to Ten Ten Sinclair for comment, but has not heard back.

