Health

Early cancer detection: N.S. Liberal wants more testing for women with dense breasts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Detecting cancer in dense breast tissue'
Detecting cancer in dense breast tissue
RELATED: Early breast cancer screening is critical to positive outcomes for women over 40, but mammograms may not be the best way to detect cancer in those who have dense breast tissue. For those women, experts say the province needs to provide better access to the correct diagnostics. Julie Nolin explains – Oct 13, 2023
A Liberal member of the Nova Scotia legislature is pushing for the province to provide supplementary breast cancer screening for women with dense breasts.

Rafah DiCostanzo has introduced the Find It Early Act, which would have the government pay for more detailed cancer screenings of women with dense breasts, which put them at a higher risk of the disease.

DiCostanzo was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump in the spring of 2023 that was not detected on an earlier mammogram.

She says dense breast tissue makes it harder for mammograms to detect tumours.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Breast Cancer Awareness Week/Dense Breasts'
Health Matters: Breast Cancer Awareness Week/Dense Breasts
The 61-year-old says supplementary screening using more advanced technologies can save lives and help people avoid traumatic surgeries and difficult chemotherapy treatment.

DiCostanzo says she and other women feel they’ve been failed by the Nova Scotia health system, which they say needs to change its approach to breast cancer detection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

