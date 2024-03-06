Winnipeg city crews ready for forecasted snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg city crews are poised and ready for the snowfall reportedly on its way.

The city says crews are currently monitoring conditions and are ready to respond accordingly, including by applying sand and/or salt to improve roadway traction as required.

1:01 Motion requesting city fine for sewage spill shot down

The city says additional snow-clearing decisions will be made according to how much snow falls.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are being advised to drive to conditions and use extreme caution around heavy equipment.

The city also reminds people about the annual winter route parking ban that is in effect. There is no parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on streets designated as winter routes. Those parked in violation may be ticketed and towed to a compound.