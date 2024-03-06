Menu

Headline link
Environment

Winnipeg city crews ready for forecasted snowfall

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
The city says crews are currently monitoring conditions and are ready to respond accordingly.
The city says crews are currently monitoring conditions and are ready to respond accordingly. Joe Scarpelli/Global News
Winnipeg city crews are poised and ready for the snowfall reportedly on its way.

The city says crews are currently monitoring conditions and are ready to respond accordingly, including by applying sand and/or salt to improve roadway traction as required.

Motion requesting city fine for sewage spill shot down
The city says additional snow-clearing decisions will be made according to how much snow falls.

Motorists are being advised to drive to conditions and use extreme caution around heavy equipment.

The city also reminds people about the annual winter route parking ban that is in effect. There is no parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on streets designated as winter routes. Those parked in violation may be ticketed and towed to a compound.

