Health

New digital mental health, addictions crisis tool to assist police in Port Moody

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Study examines VPD officers’ stress attending disturbing calls'
Study examines VPD officers’ stress attending disturbing calls
RELATED: A study obtained by Global News reveals the impact attending disturbing calls are taking on Vancouver police officers. As Catherine Urquhart reports, it shows the large number of incidents experienced by the officers and the subsequent toll on their mental health. – Feb 27, 2024
A new digital platform will soon be improving the response to mental health and addiction emergencies in Port Moody.

According to the B.C. government, the Port Moody Police Department will be using HealthIM, a digital public safety system, which will improve the emergency response to mental health and addiction crises.

“Police officers in our province have seen first-hand the impacts and challenges when responding to mental-health or substance-use crisis-related calls,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general.

“We are helping officers to support people in crisis with HealthIM, a risk-screening tool that will help them to de-escalate and better navigate the complexities of mental health emergencies.”

It will support “a better interaction” between the person in crisis and the responding police officer, the province said. The system will allow the person to explain to the officer what exactly is the reason for the crisis.

“Collaborative and coordinated care in assessing and responding to individuals in crisis can save lives and create safer working conditions for first responders,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions.

“Thanks to this new technology, police can work with health care professionals to make assessments and respond faster with more information, ensuring appropriate support to those in need.”

Click to play video: 'Retiring RCMP officer Dale Carr urges mental health care'
Retiring RCMP officer Dale Carr urges mental health care

The system will guide a responding officer through a series of questions to assist in their assessment of the person in crisis. It will also enhance officer communication with health-care partners and will immediately give them information doctors and nurses use.

HealthIM is advancing the province’s Safer Communities Action Plan’s goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone.

The plan aims to improve co-ordination between law enforcement, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General community service organizations, justice system actors, health providers and people who are recovering from addiction and mental health challenges in a collaborative approach to address the issues people are seeing in their communities

“As mayor, and chair of the Port Moody Police Board, I am pleased to welcome this project to our police department,” Meghan Lahti said.

“It is my belief that implementing this project will help foster community engagement and collaboration in addressing mental-health challenges, leading to a more supportive and resilient community.”

Police across B.C. will have access to HealthIM. It is unclear what other departments will be implementing HealthIM at this time.

Click to play video: 'New legislation introduced to help B.C. minors struggling with mental health and addictions'
New legislation introduced to help B.C. minors struggling with mental health and addictions
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

