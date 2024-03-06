Menu

Crime

Thief speeds off with Lamborghini Aventador in Wilmot as owner left watching

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae View image in full screen
The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 on June 23 in Chichester, England. Martyn Lucy/Getty Images
Someone drove off with a car worth hundreds of thousands in Wilmot, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say a man had arranged a meeting in a parking lot near Notre Dame Drive and Erbs Road to sell his black Lamborghini Aventador that he had listed for sale online.

The prospective buyer arrived at the meeting with some accomplices in a white Mercedes Maybach.

The man asked to take a test drive and was then allowed to take a seat in the car with the keys in the ignition, according to police.

They say the owner was left watching as the man then closed the door and drove off toward Waterloo at a high speed with the Maybach right behind it.

Police did not provide further details on the vehicle but a number of Lamborghini Aventadors are listed for sale on Auto Trader for anywhere between $379,000 and $1.6 million.

