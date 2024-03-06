Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police find 64 cannabis-impaired drivers in recent crackdown

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Advertising for the police awareness campaign against drug-impaired driving is seen at a press conference. Randall Paull / Global News
Winnipeg police say they found 64 impaired drivers in a recent crackdown on drug-influenced driving.

The targeted #DontDriveHigh campaign, which launched in mid-January with the help of Manitoba Public Insurance and MADD Canada, saw a total of 243 traffic stops throughout the city. Those stops, in turn, led to 148 drug-screening tests and 64 drivers — 43 per cent — testing positive for cannabis.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police issued a total of 36 Provincial Offence Act notices for violations including improper storage of cannabis in a vehicle and for passengers consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

