57-year-old woman struck and killed by garbage truck at Oshawa intersection

A 57-year-old woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck at an intersection in Oshawa on Tuesday.
Durham Regional Police said that at around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to Centre Street North and Bond Street West after a pedestrian was hit by a garbage truck.
The truck was turning right from Centre Street North onto Bond Street when it hit a woman, police said.
The woman died as a result of the collision.
The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Toronto man, remained at the scene, police said.
The area was closed as officers investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
