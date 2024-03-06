57-year-old woman struck and killed by garbage truck at Oshawa intersection

See more sharing options

A 57-year-old woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck at an intersection in Oshawa on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to Centre Street North and Bond Street West after a pedestrian was hit by a garbage truck.

The truck was turning right from Centre Street North onto Bond Street when it hit a woman, police said.

The woman died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Toronto man, remained at the scene, police said.

The area was closed as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.