Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary hands out $1.9M in public safety grants

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 7:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Outreach, police station recommended to improve safety in Downtown Calgary'
Outreach, police station recommended to improve safety in Downtown Calgary
WATCH: A panel tasked with finding ways to improve safety in downtown Calgary is putting forward its first recommendations for the city to act on. Adam MacVicar reports. – Jan 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Civic partners in central Calgary are getting $1.9 million in municipal funds to improve public safety.

On Tuesday, the city announced seven organizations were getting the recently-approved funds to help improve experiences in and around their facilities. It’s the latest in strategies and plans city council has approved in an effort to improve safety.

“One of the things that civic partners pointed out to us is that they’ve seen increased concerns around security and making sure that people that are coming to visit the locations are having a good experience,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

The city said the funds to the following organizations would go towards improvements like new lights, cameras and security staff:

  • Calgary Public Library Board: $750,000
  • Contemporary Calgary Arts Society: $207,499
  • Arts Commons: $185,955
  • Fort Calgary Preservation Society: $130,000
  • MNP Community & Sport Centre: $85,000
  • Calgary TELUS Convention Centre: $484,400
  • Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research: $50,000
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We are pleased to see the city increasing resources for downtown partners who continue to manage challenging safety issues,” Sarah Meilleur, CEO of the Calgary Public Library, said in a statement. “These additional funds will help us to expand staff training, enhance existing safety tools and increase security staff capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Civic partners had to apply for the grants and one of the criteria was that facilities be city-owned.

“Our civic partners provide important programs and services downtown and near transit and contribute to the vibrancy of our downtown. We want to ensure they can focus their resources on providing their essential services,” Lori Kerr, manager of major partners, said.

Trending Now

The mayor said the latest funding grants should work well with the project to better integrate communications between transit peace officers, bylaw officers, Calgary Police Officers and outreach teams.

“It’s that combined approach to safety and public well-being that has worked very well,” Gondek said. “When people are in positions of crisis, the right person is responding to that call, and that way we’re able to deploy our resources in the best way possible.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek reflects on 2023, goals for the new year'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek reflects on 2023, goals for the new year
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices