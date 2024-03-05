Okanagan winery for sale, price tag is $10M

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A B.C. winery known for its funky bottles is up for sale.

Vibrant Vines, located in the Central Okanagan, is asking just under $10 million.

The $9,995,000 price tag includes 11 acres, six of which are vineyards, parking for 80 vehicles, and a large, custom-built home.

“Surrounded by small-holding orchards and vineyards, the Vibrant Vine Winery is easily accessible on the north side of Pooley Road in southeast Kelowna,” reads the listing.

View image in full screen Submitted

An aerial view of the large home at the winery.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vibrant Vine is as much an entertainment destination as it is a great place to experience Okanagan’s wine country.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It also says the winery’s extensive gardens are the ideal location for special events.

In 2013, Vibrant Vines won the title of best white wine in the world at a competition in Geneva.

The winery was also on the market last year, albeit with a higher price of $13,500,000.

More information about the winery is available online.