Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Okanagan winery for sale, price tag is $10M

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dreams of owning a winery? Now’s your chance to buy a vineyard in B.C.'
Dreams of owning a winery? Now’s your chance to buy a vineyard in B.C.
WATCH: The Vibrant Vine Winery in Kelowna, known for its funky bottle designs, has gone up for sale. The winery's 11-acre site is on the market and includes tasting rooms, entertainment venues and a 7,500 sq ft home.
A B.C. winery known for its funky bottles is up for sale.

Vibrant Vines, located in the Central Okanagan, is asking just under $10 million.

The $9,995,000 price tag includes 11 acres, six of which are vineyards, parking for 80 vehicles, and a large, custom-built home.

“Surrounded by small-holding orchards and vineyards, the Vibrant Vine Winery is easily accessible on the north side of Pooley Road in southeast Kelowna,” reads the listing.

Okanagan winery for sale, price tag is $10M - image View image in full screen
Submitted

An aerial view of the large home at the winery.

“Vibrant Vine is as much an entertainment destination as it is a great place to experience Okanagan’s wine country.”

It also says the winery’s extensive gardens are the ideal location for special events.

In 2013, Vibrant Vines won the title of best white wine in the world at a competition in Geneva.

The winery was also on the market last year, albeit with a higher price of $13,500,000.

More information about the winery is available online.

A group tasting wine at Vibrant Vines Winery. View image in full screen
A group tasting wine at Vibrant Vines Winery. Submitted
