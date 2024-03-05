Manitoba measles-free, but expert urges vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Measles is spreading across the world, including in Canada, but has not yet touched Manitoba.

Dr. Davinder Singh, medical officer of health for Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-term Care, said the last measles case in the province was in 2019, but it’s prepared if more arise.

“Cases get reported to public health immediately through multiple mechanisms,” he said, including a lab that automatically sends notification of detected measles to public health. In addition, “health care providers are asked to notify public health that they are suspicious of a case of measles.”

He said if someone was identified as having measles, there are procedures to source out who they contacted while infectious, and offer post-exposure help.

While it’s not an issue in Manitoba right now, Singh said travellers need to be cautious — because it is a growing problem in other parts of the world and Canada.

“There’s always a risk of someone bringing a case of measles (back) after travelling,” he said, adding the best way to fend against the disease is vaccinating.

“Measles is an extremely infectious virus,” he said. “It is much more infectious than other viruses.”

Statistically, nine in every 10 unvaccinated people exposed to the virus would become infected, he said.

“The measles vaccine is both extremely safe and extremely effective. It’s one of the most effective vaccines that we have available to us. One dose of the vaccine would be expected to be about 90 per cent protective for children,” he said.

After two doses, it’s nearly 100 per cent effective.

“But we do know that, even with two doses, it is still possible to get an infection just because it’s such an infectious disease. But it would be quite rare,” Singh said.

“This is one of those cases where an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

With a double dose, there’s no need to get re-vaccinated — even if it’s been a while, he said.

“It has an extremely long duration of protection. So it’s both effective, and covers you for what’s considered a lifetime.”

Those who are unsure whether they’ve been vaccinated against the measles have several options.

Singh said records may be in the provincial immunization registry, which can be retrieved by talking to a pharmacist, doctor or local public health office. Alternatively, a blood test is an option, he said.

The medical officer did say it’s not dangerous if you accidentally get an extra dose.

“It’s just not something that most people need. If you’ve had two doses of vaccine and you’re not immunosuppressed or have some specific medical consideration, then you’d be considered protected,” he said.

Canada’s Immunization Guide says children as young as one year old can get their first dose against measles.

Manitoba also has information on who is eligible for the vaccine, including for those without proof of immunity.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include “red, watery eyes, runny nose, a cough, (and) fever,” Singh said.

“After some of these initial symptoms, people would often go on to develop (a) rash that would start on your face or head, and then move down your body.”

While the symptoms themselves don’t seem terrible, the outcomes have potential to be.

“Measles can result in deafness, or damage to the brain because of swelling. It can result in death as well. Before there was the vaccine, I believe that about 2.6 million people died every year from measles around the world,” he said, noting that now there around about 100,000 deaths annually.

“If people aren’t protected through vaccination, and we’re not getting exposed to it in any other way, there could be particularly serious consequences if someone was to introduce measles back into Manitoba.”

He added that measles is a respiratory illness and can stay suspended in the air after someone leaves a room for up to two hours. So if someone thinks they’re infected, they should warn health-care providers before being seen.

“Wear a mask and try to notify them ahead of time so they can take additional precautions … to prevent the spread to others,” Singh said.

Manitoba Health keeps track of immunizations and provides annual reports on its website.

Singh said data for 2022 will soon be released.