Weather statement calling for freezing rain, ice pellets and snow in Nova Scotia

Wintry weather isn’t done with Nova Scotia yet, it seems.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement — calling for freezing rain, ice pellets and snow beginning Thursday.

Precipitation will begin as rain on Thursday, before changing to freezing rain and ice pellets by night and into Friday.

“(…) the main concern remains the possibility of a prolonged period of freezing precipitation over eastern regions,” the statement reads.

Total rainfall is estimated to be 25 to 50 mm, with the highest amounts over the South Shore.

Snow and ice pellet accumulations could reach 20 cm over northern regions.

As well, winds will be moderate to strong northeasterly.

Environment Canada is warning about possible hazardous driving conditions and scattered utility outages.

