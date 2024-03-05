Menu

Weather

Weather statement calling for freezing rain, ice pellets and snow in Nova Scotia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: March 5'
Global News Morning Forecast: March 5
WATCH: Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Wintry weather isn’t done with Nova Scotia yet, it seems.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement — calling for freezing rain, ice pellets and snow beginning Thursday.

Precipitation will begin as rain on Thursday, before changing to freezing rain and ice pellets by night and into Friday.

“(…) the main concern remains the possibility of a prolonged period of freezing precipitation over eastern regions,” the statement reads.

Total rainfall is estimated to be 25 to 50 mm, with the highest amounts over the South Shore.

Snow and ice pellet accumulations could reach 20 cm over northern regions.

As well, winds will be moderate to strong northeasterly.

Environment Canada is warning about possible hazardous driving conditions and scattered utility outages.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia storm: Premier Houston questions State of Emergency declaration in Cape Breton'
Nova Scotia storm: Premier Houston questions State of Emergency declaration in Cape Breton
