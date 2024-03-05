Menu

Headline link
Health

Mental health call prompts hold and secure at nearby Peterborough school

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 5:49 pm
1 min read
Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough, Ont., was under a hold and secure due to a nearby mental health call on March 5, 2024. Global News file
A school in the east end of Peterborough, Ont., was under a brief hold and secure due to a nearby mental health call on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials at Kaawaate East City Public School around 3 p.m., the school was placed in a hold and secure as a result of a mental health call on nearby Hunter Street, adjacent to school property.

The Peterborough Police Service advised the hold and secure as they responded to the incident, the school reported.

In emails to parents and guardians, school principal Marguerite Masterson and vice-principal Melissa Casselman stated students would be delayed in being dismissed for the day and buses would also be delayed.

Parents were informed there was no risk to students.

Around 3:30 p.m., the school was notified by emergency services that the hold and secure could be lifted.

The Peterborough Police Service in a post on X stated the mental health call was “resolved peacefully.”

“We appreciate the patience and calm reaction from students and staff as they waited safely inside the school, and we thank families for their understanding,” Masterson and Casselman stated. “We would also like to extend our thanks to Peterborough Police and Fire Services for their direction and guidance.

“As always, the safety of students and staff remains our highest priority.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

