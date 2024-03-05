Mental health call prompts hold and secure at nearby Peterborough school

Send this page to someone via email

A school in the east end of Peterborough, Ont., was under a brief hold and secure due to a nearby mental health call on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials at Kaawaate East City Public School around 3 p.m., the school was placed in a hold and secure as a result of a mental health call on nearby Hunter Street, adjacent to school property.

The Peterborough Police Service advised the hold and secure as they responded to the incident, the school reported.

In emails to parents and guardians, school principal Marguerite Masterson and vice-principal Melissa Casselman stated students would be delayed in being dismissed for the day and buses would also be delayed.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Parents were informed there was no risk to students.

First responders attended a mental health call in East City this afternoon. Thank you to the community and area residents for their patience as it was resolved peacefully. pic.twitter.com/FqrxIQaYMC — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) March 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Around 3:30 p.m., the school was notified by emergency services that the hold and secure could be lifted.

The Peterborough Police Service in a post on X stated the mental health call was “resolved peacefully.”

“We appreciate the patience and calm reaction from students and staff as they waited safely inside the school, and we thank families for their understanding,” Masterson and Casselman stated. “We would also like to extend our thanks to Peterborough Police and Fire Services for their direction and guidance.

“As always, the safety of students and staff remains our highest priority.”