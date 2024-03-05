‘This place is family’: Legendary Montreal restaurant Bar-B Barn closing its doors for good

Send this page to someone via email

Since opening its doors Tuesday morning, the phone at Bar-B Barn has been ringing off the hook.

Over the weekend, Bar-B Barn owner Tom McQueen announced to his staff that he’s decided to close the restaurant.

He will be retiring after working long hours for decades.

Staff say they’re still digesting the news.

View image in full screen Tom McQueen, owner of Bar-B Barn, on March 5, 2024. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

“Still taking it in,” said Jasmine Hentschel, who has been waitressing at the restaurant for 30 years. “It’s nice to see people coming in, the regulars,” she added, getting emotional.

Known for its famed fall-off-the-bone ribs, Bar-B Barn was founded by Manny Barnoff in 1967.

Its downtown location was open for 53 years until it closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

That location was said to have been like a second home to big sports stars, like Guy Lafleur and most Montreal Expos players.

But staff say the West Island location, which has been open for 44 years, has deep roots in the community.

“This place is family,” said Anita Khandkar, Bar-B Barn manager, who has worked at the restaurant since 1987. “The customers are family. I’ve seen their children grow up and they now have children, so you have three or four generations.”

Many of those longtime customers say it’s hard to imagine the West Island without the institution.

“It’s unique,” Steve Stefanakas said. “And it’s hard to replace. We’re always used to seeing this yellow building out here and we won’t see it anymore.”

But before that happens, people are rushing over to dine in or take out.

Staff say it’s been a long time since they’ve seen the Bar-B as busy as it was Tuesday for lunch.

“It’s something else, really,” Hentschel said.

McQueen has chosen St. Patrick’s Day as the restaurant’s last day of operation.

He says, as an Irishman, he wants to go out with a bang.