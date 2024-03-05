Menu

Crime

Sentencing underway in deadly Vancouver home invasion where assailants dressed as police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
Sandy Parisian appears in court on Tuesday, Feb. 16. View image in full screen
Sandy Parisian appears in court on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Felicity Don
Sentencing is underway for a man who admitted his role in the death of a Vancouver senior after a home invasion in which investigators say the assailants dressed as police.

Sandy Parisian, 50, pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the Jan. 31, 2023 death of 78-year-old Usha Singh.

Click to play video: 'Deadly home invasion suspects appear in Vancouver court'
Deadly home invasion suspects appear in Vancouver court

The Crown is seeking an eight-year prison term, while defence is expected to make its sentencing submission on Wednesday.

Police found Singh critically injured in her home near Queen Elizabeth Park after a friend called authorities to conduct a wellness check.

At the time, investigators said they believed Singh, who lived alone, had been left helpless inside for hours. She later died in hospital.

Parisian was arrested on Feb. 2, near the Strathcona Park homeless encampment, where police said they believed he was living.

A second man accused in the death, Pascal Bouthillette, is slated to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in May.

Click to play video: 'Police tight lipped about what they know about brutal attack on senior in her Vancouver home'
Police tight lipped about what they know about brutal attack on senior in her Vancouver home
