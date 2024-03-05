Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Lime scooters rolling out new rules in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 5:52 pm
2 min read
File photo of a row of Lime electric scooters. View image in full screen
File photo of a row of Lime electric scooters. Morris Gamblin, Global News
Kelowna is getting a refreshed contingent of e-scooters and e-bikes and some new rules are coming into play.

Lime’s fleet of motorized bikes and scooters is returning with improved parking rules for riders downtown and the company’s renewed commitment to rebalancing and maintaining scooters early in the mornings.

In a press release distributed Tuesday, the company said it’s instituting mandatory parking zones in downtown Kelowna that will require riders to leave their vehicles near digital parking pins visible in the Lime app, reducing clutter and keeping streets tidy.

“Lime will communicate the new rules to its riders clearly and consistently via in-app messages, emails, social media, and marketing campaigns,” Lime staff said.

“Lime will also dedicate staff to early morning maintenance and rebalancing, another initiative to improve street tidiness and reduce clutter as Kelowna residents begin their day.”

Lime will also offer a 10 per cent discount to all students and faculty at UBC Okanagan as a symbol of its commitment to deepening local partnerships in Kelowna.

“Lime is proud to have worked with Kelowna for years to develop a robust, safe, environmentally friendly, shared electric-vehicle program and we see 2024 as an opportunity to improve our service to the city even more,” said Sonia Kandola, director of government relations.

In 2023, 78,000 riders took more than 555,000 trips on Lime e-bikes and e-scooters in Kelowna, marking a 190 per cent increase in rides and a 67 per cent increase in riders compared to 2022

Since Lime launched in April 2021, more than 160,000 riders have taken more than 950,000 rides in Kelowna, travelling nearly 1.9 million kilometres.

Lime scooters and e-bikes were launched as a pilot project in Kelowna that kicked off in the spring of 2021. Lime is operating under its existing permit, which is valid until April 19.

Regarding Lime’s existing permit, the city said it “has not opened the competitive selection process for the new operating term.”

It was named a Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Company in 2021 and Fast Company Brand That Matters in 2022,

