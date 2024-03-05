Impaired driving suspects caught playing musical chairs: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Taking turns behind the wheel did not prevent two people from being detected by police.

Someone notified the Guelph Police Service Monday night about a possible impaired driver in the area of Wyndham Street and Macdonell Street.

The witness told investigators that they saw a man and a woman inside a car switching places with each other and driving away around 10 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle then drove away but returned to the area a short time later.

They say officers were able to locate the individuals and both showed signs of impairment. Breath tests confirmed that both were above the legal alcohol limit.

A 47-year-old man from Guelph and a 47-year-old woman from Erin are each facing impaired charges. Both had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle, belonging to the woman, was impounded for a week.

The pair will make court appearances on March 22.