Crime

Impaired driving suspects caught playing musical chairs: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 5, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Taking turns behind the wheel did not prevent two people from being detected by police.

Someone notified the Guelph Police Service Monday night about a possible impaired driver in the area of Wyndham Street and Macdonell Street.

The witness told investigators that they saw a man and a woman inside a car switching places with each other and driving away around 10 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle then drove away but returned to the area a short time later.

They say officers were able to locate the individuals and both showed signs of impairment. Breath tests confirmed that both were above the legal alcohol limit.

A 47-year-old man from Guelph and a 47-year-old woman from Erin are each facing impaired charges. Both had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle, belonging to the woman, was impounded for a week.

The pair will make court appearances on March 22.

 

