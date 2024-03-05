Impaired driving suspects caught playing musical chairs: Guelph police

Taking turns behind the wheel did not prevent two people from being detected by police.
Someone notified the Guelph Police Service Monday night about a possible impaired driver in the area of Wyndham Street and Macdonell Street.
The witness told investigators that they saw a man and a woman inside a car switching places with each other and driving away around 10 p.m.
Investigators say the vehicle then drove away but returned to the area a short time later.
They say officers were able to locate the individuals and both showed signs of impairment. Breath tests confirmed that both were above the legal alcohol limit.
A 47-year-old man from Guelph and a 47-year-old woman from Erin are each facing impaired charges. Both had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle, belonging to the woman, was impounded for a week.
The pair will make court appearances on March 22.
