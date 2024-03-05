Plane crashes into field near Barrie, Ont., pilot escapes injury

Send this page to someone via email

A situation which could have ended a lot worse has a happy ending after provincial police say a pilot walked away uninjured after a plane crash on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., police posted online that a small plane had crashed in a farmer’s field near Highway 26 between Stongville and Richardson roads northwest of Barrie.

Police say the pilot, who was the single occupant, was uninjured following the crash.

“He chose to land without landing gear. He’s a well-seasoned pilot, and comes from an extensive aviation background. He actually just textbook landed it perfectly,” says Mike Osborne, media relations provincial constable.

“The single male occupant was in fantastic, almost joking spirits afterwards.”

Osborne said the plane caught fire after landing and is not salvageable, but says the plane was intact.

The plane, a C-FAFH, is a replica escort fighter and is shown in a picture posted by police with its propeller destroyed.

Osborne said that it’s too soon to say what cause the crash, but that the pilot couldn’t have landed “under the circumstances any better than he did and safer than he did.”

While he was close to the roadway, Osborne said, “it didn’t cause any other kind of distractions or whatnot other than people seeing a plane coming down in the field.”

Osborne said there are no delays to traffic in the area.