Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane crashes into field near Barrie, Ont., pilot escapes injury

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
A plane crashed in the area of Hwy26 between Strongville Rd and Richardson Rd near Barrie Monday. View image in full screen
A plane crashed in the area of Hwy26 between Strongville Rd and Richardson Rd near Barrie Monday. Via OPP_CR X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A situation which could have ended a lot worse has a happy ending after provincial police say a pilot walked away uninjured after a plane crash on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., police posted online that a small plane had crashed in a farmer’s field near Highway 26 between Stongville and Richardson roads northwest of Barrie.

Police say the pilot, who was the single occupant, was uninjured following the crash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“He chose to land without landing gear. He’s a well-seasoned pilot, and comes from an extensive aviation background. He actually just textbook landed it perfectly,” says Mike Osborne, media relations provincial constable.

“The single male occupant was in fantastic, almost joking spirits afterwards.”

Osborne said the plane caught fire after landing and is not salvageable, but says the plane was intact.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane, a C-FAFH, is a replica escort fighter and is shown in a picture posted by police with its propeller destroyed.

Trending Now

Osborne said that it’s too soon to say what cause the crash, but that the pilot couldn’t have landed “under the circumstances any better than he did and safer than he did.”

While he was close to the roadway, Osborne said, “it didn’t cause any other kind of distractions or whatnot other than people seeing a plane coming down in the field.”

Osborne said there are no delays to traffic in the area.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices