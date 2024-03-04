Man arrested after sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman as she walked to class at a university campus in Toronto over the weekend, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Gould and Victoria streets, near Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), at around 11 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a sexual assault.

According to police, a woman was walking in the area when she was allegedly approached by an unknown man. As she entered the university campus, police say the man followed her and made inappropriate remarks. The woman notified campus security and the man fled.

Shortly after, police said a second woman was walking to class when she was allegedly approached by the same man and sexually assaulted. She called campus security and police were notified and the man was arrested.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man from Toronto. Investigators released his image as they believe there may be more victims.

He’s been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats and four counts of breaching probation.

He appeared in court Monday morning.