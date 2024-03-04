Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Snow forces school closures, power outages for Sunshine Coast on Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Winter weather has forced school closures and caused power outages for areas of the Sunshine Coast on Monday.

The following schools are closed due to the weather:

• Langdale Elementary
• Elphinstone Secondary
• Gibsons Elementary
• Cedar Grove Elementary
• Sunshine Coast Alternative School (Gibsons Heritage Building)

In addition, for Roberts Creek Elementary, there was no service in Upper Creek and south of Roberts Creek due to the road conditions.

Areas of Bowen Island, Sechelt, Gibsons and Lions Bay were also without power on Monday morning due to the weather.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said a low offshore system over the weekend brought lots of instability, particularly along eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

It will clear on Monday, she said and residents will see sunnier skies.

“The low moves and we are left with drying conditions in its wake,” Schalle added. “A ridge will start to build and the next couple of days will bring sun.”

As of Monday morning, Quadra Island received about 30 centimetres of snow, Courtenay received about 20 centimetres, Campbell River received between 15 and 20 centimetres and Powell River received about nine centimetres.

Black Creek on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
Black Creek on Vancouver Island. Alison Trott
Black Creek on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
Black Creek on Vancouver Island. Alison Trott
Campbell River View image in full screen
Campbell River. Steven Brunt
Campbell River View image in full screen
Campbell River. Troy Landreville
Campbell River View image in full screen
Campbell River. Troy Landreville
Campbell River View image in full screen
Campbell River. Troy Landreville
Powell River View image in full screen
Powell River. Niels Voss
Quadra Island View image in full screen
Quadra Island. Sam Leggett
