Snow forces school closures, power outages for Sunshine Coast on Monday

Winter weather has forced school closures and caused power outages for areas of the Sunshine Coast on Monday.

The following schools are closed due to the weather:

• Langdale Elementary

• Elphinstone Secondary

• Gibsons Elementary

• Cedar Grove Elementary

• Sunshine Coast Alternative School (Gibsons Heritage Building)

In addition, for Roberts Creek Elementary, there was no service in Upper Creek and south of Roberts Creek due to the road conditions.

Areas of Bowen Island, Sechelt, Gibsons and Lions Bay were also without power on Monday morning due to the weather.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said a low offshore system over the weekend brought lots of instability, particularly along eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

It will clear on Monday, she said and residents will see sunnier skies.

“The low moves and we are left with drying conditions in its wake,” Schalle added. “A ridge will start to build and the next couple of days will bring sun.”

As of Monday morning, Quadra Island received about 30 centimetres of snow, Courtenay received about 20 centimetres, Campbell River received between 15 and 20 centimetres and Powell River received about nine centimetres.

View image in full screen Black Creek on Vancouver Island. Alison Trott

View image in full screen Black Creek on Vancouver Island. Alison Trott

View image in full screen Campbell River. Steven Brunt

View image in full screen Campbell River. Troy Landreville

View image in full screen Campbell River. Troy Landreville

View image in full screen Campbell River. Troy Landreville

View image in full screen Powell River. Niels Voss