Share

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Residents of Kelowna triplex fire exit safely

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
An early morning fire on Kelowna, B.C.'s main strip resulted in significant damage and has been deemed suspicious. View image in full screen
An early morning fire on Kelowna, B.C.'s main strip resulted in significant damage and has been deemed suspicious. Global News, Klaudia Van Emmerik
An early morning fire on Kelowna, B.C.’s main strip resulted in significant damage and has been deemed suspicious.

At around 4 a.m. a triplex in the 1600 block of Bernard Avenue broke out in flames.

“Upon arrival, crews experienced large flames and heavy smoke from the rear of the structure,” the Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna restaurant reopens after fire three and a half years later'
Kelowna restaurant reopens after fire three and a half years later
All occupants of the triplex were confirmed to have left the building, though two vehicles were involved in the fire and were a total loss.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and will be under investigation today,” the fire department said.

There were no injuries to any residents or KFD personnel.

 

