Residents of Kelowna triplex fire exit safely

An early morning fire on Kelowna, B.C.’s main strip resulted in significant damage and has been deemed suspicious.

At around 4 a.m. a triplex in the 1600 block of Bernard Avenue broke out in flames.

“Upon arrival, crews experienced large flames and heavy smoke from the rear of the structure,” the Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

All occupants of the triplex were confirmed to have left the building, though two vehicles were involved in the fire and were a total loss.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and will be under investigation today,” the fire department said.

There were no injuries to any residents or KFD personnel.