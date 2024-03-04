S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also down

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and telecommunication stocks fell, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.35 points at 21,535.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.74 points at 38,962.64. The S&P 500 index was down 5.38 points at 5,131.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.48 points at 16,243.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.75 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down 49 cents at US$79.48 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$1.99 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$21.50 at US$2,117.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$3.88 a pound.