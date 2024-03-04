Menu

Crime

Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
photo of RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen outside of Emerson, Man., in this file photo. RCMP
A 28-year-old Steinbach man is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after a death in Emerson over the weekend, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Emerson detachment were called to a home on 2nd Street in the community Friday evening, where they found a 48-year-old man dead.

On Sunday, RCMP arrested and charged Ryan Wiens in connection with the homicide. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Wiens makes his first court appearance Monday.

