Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 28-year-old Steinbach man is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after a death in Emerson over the weekend, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Emerson detachment were called to a home on 2nd Street in the community Friday evening, where they found a 48-year-old man dead.

On Sunday, RCMP arrested and charged Ryan Wiens in connection with the homicide. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Wiens makes his first court appearance Monday.