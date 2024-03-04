Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 4

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 10:50 am
Digging out of the snow — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, March 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Snow, snow, snow, and ageing in place.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

A look at the benefits of ageing in place

Felix, a local Saskatoon resident, highlights the advantages of ageing in place.

Felix said his mother is ageing in place, which allows her to stay somewhere she’s familiar with.

He said this allows her to maintain her routine.

Snow slows and closes services in Saskatoon

Saskatoon received 25 centimetres of snow over the weekend, grinding some of the city’s services to a halt.

All priority one roads are expected to be graded by midnight Monday.

The city said transit services have limited operator access with detours and delays expected.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 4.

