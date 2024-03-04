Menu

Snowfall and extreme cold warnings issued across parts of Prairies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 9:15 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 4
WATCH ABOVE: Digging out of the snow — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Monday, March 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Heavy snow and extreme cold are affecting large areas of the Prairies after a winter storm rolled through the area over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Saskatchewan and northern Manitoba, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some regions before tapering off Monday evening.

A Saskatoon Fire Department engine during a Winter Storm Warning in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, March 3, 2024. The city saw large amount of snow and strong winds. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon Fire Department engine during a Winter Storm Warning in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, March 3, 2024. The city saw large amount of snow and strong winds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

An extreme cold warning is in effect for large parts of Alberta, with wind chills of nearly -40 degrees Celsius that won’t substantially moderate until Tuesday.

Heavy snows and wintry winds grounded flights and closed highways across the Prairies over the weekend.

Recent snow boosting Edmonton ski clubs
Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said the hardest hit areas of Saskatchewan were in the west central region, including Saskatoon and through to North Battleford.

In Manitoba, crews are working to restore power after thousands on Sunday were left without functioning energy connections in Winnipeg and other communities.

Edmonton weather forecast: March 3, 2024
© 2024 The Canadian Press

