Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vaughan man faces weapons charge after nail gun fired during protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 6:09 am
1 min read
Signage is shown during a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. York police say a man has been charged after allegedly firing a nail gun near protesers in Vaughan on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Signage is shown during a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. York police say a man has been charged after allegedly firing a nail gun near protesers in Vaughan on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police north of Toronto say a man has been charged after allegedly firing a nail gun near protesters in Vaughan on Sunday.

York Regional Police issued a release alleging the accused stopped his vehicle near a protest related to the Israel-Hamas war, shouted obscenities at a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators and became confrontational with three of them.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say the man reportedly fired a nail gun he was carrying during the confrontation.

No one was injured in the dispute.

Trending Now

Police say a 27-year-old man is now facing five charges, including possessing weapons dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to come forward, along with anyone who may have recorded video footage of the confrontation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices