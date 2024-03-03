Mothers take protest against Northvolt electric car battery plant to Montreal streets

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Montreal offices of Premier Francois Legault on Sunday to protest the controversial Northvolt battery plant project. Environmentalists are once again accusing Quebec of allowing environmentally destructive work to begin without proper scrutiny.

Armed with signs, a microphone and a massive sculpture of François Legault’s head, the group of mothers, grandmothers, children and their supporters assembled outside the premier’s office on Sherbrooke Street downtown to send a message.

“Hello, we want to survive. Can you please listen to your people?” said protester Raphaelle Gregoire.

Mothers at the Front and other environmental groups gathered because they’re angry Quebec gave the Swedish company the green light to begin cutting down thousands of trees to make way for the new facility.

Preparatory work on the site has been underway for weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The demonstration had an impact on traffic, shutting down a part of Sherbrooke Street for about an hour.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Many of those in attendance brought their children.

“We are from McMasterville. Their school is just a kilometre away from Northvolt,” said Pierre-Olivier Caron, who was there with his two young kids. “They’re concerned about what will happen to the field, and what Northvolt will evolve into. It’s really important to show them, explain to them, educate them about the process.”

In what’s become a common demand for environmentalists, the protestors are asking the government to enlist the BAPE, its independent environmental assessment office, to analyze the impact of the project before moving any further ahead.

“We’re talking about environmental assessments not being done and rules being changed just to please the company,” said Mothers at the Front spokesperson Ashley Torres. “For sure, that’s something we find unacceptable and we’re willing to fight for it.”

The company and the government have touted a well thought out plan that will minimize the destruction of natural habitats while developing green batteries on the sprawling tract of land that was used for industrial purposes for a century.

“Maybe 50 years ago it was a sad place, but now it’s full of life,” said demonstrator Martin Archambault. “There are a lot of turtles under the mud ,and with the bulldozer, they’re killing everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

While some at the protest just want the project paused for an independent assessment, others said they want the multi-billion-dollar battery plant cancelled completely.

The government insists the project will help with the green energy transition and be positive for Quebec. A recent Leger poll commissioned by Northvolt found more than two thirds of local residents support the project.

“Our company has obtained all the necessary authorizations to proceed with the work currently underway on our site. Serious studies and analyses have been carried out, and numerous strict conditions have been met to obtain these permits,” Northvolt spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau told Global News in an email statement Sunday.

“Northvolt’s mission is to build the world’s greenest battery to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. We look forward to working with communities to make this vision a reality.”

The company has announced plans to create a new citizen liaison committee.